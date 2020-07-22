Court hears father was settling score with son’s bully

A FATHER and son found themselves in court after creating a scene at the home of an alleged bully.

Billy Arthur Cleaver, 18, and his dad Brett Albert Cleaver, 43, claim took matters into their own hands because in response to bullying of their brother and son, who has special needs.

Both men pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance offence, while Brett Cleaver also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

The court heard the men had arrived at a Maryborough home and had a “verbal exchange” with a resident.

Duty lawyer Morgan Harris said the bullying “reached a crescendo” earlier in the day.

He said both father and son were regretful of their actions.

The court heard Brett Cleaver been drinking on the night of the offence.

He received a disability pension and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told Brett Cleaver he understood why he was upset.

“But you were the adult here,” he said.

“I’d be upset as a dad too but please don’t do these things at these times.”

Mr Duroux said late at night after consuming alcohol, things could get out of hand and people did things that were out of character.

Brett Cleaver was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

His son was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.