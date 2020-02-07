Court hears man gambled in days before death

ACCUSED: Mohammed Khan has pleaded not guilty to murdering Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

A JURY has heard that Syeid Alam attended a gambling night the Saturday before he was killed.

Yesterday Haszu Rahman told the Supreme Court trial of Mohammed Khan that he had hosted gambling at his house on April 2, 2016.

Mr Khan has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

Syeid Alam was decapitated and his remains were found in a gully off the Fitzroy River.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare asked Mr Rahman about the night of April 2 ­saying: "Now that night you don't recall Mohammed Khan being there do you?"

Mr Rahman, through an interpreter, replied: "I can't remember that much, I can't remember completely."

Mr Rahman said he did remember Syeid Alam being there that night to gamble.

He said Syeid stayed until early the next morning and was still there when the dawn prayer was held between 6am and 7am.

Mr Rahman said he was not sure if Syeid lost money that night.

The court heard that the gambling nights, where a card game was played, were held most Saturdays and sometimes Sunday as well.

It heard that normally the bet would start with $5 from each person but that bet would increase as the hand continued.

The jury was told that it was not unusual for people to win "a few thousand dollars" on a hand at these gambling nights.

Mr Hoare put it to Mr Rahman that he recalled one occasion where there was a hand which was "up to $8000 to $10,000".

Mr Rahman said: "Actually what happened, some people they bet that much amount but never own because someone bet and the other party didn't pay the money, so that mean it's not won but it's been bet."

Earlier this week Syeid Alam's wife, Ferdous Ferdous, testified at the trial.

She said Syeid had told her that he had lost between $20,000 and $30,000 gambling but she did not believe it.

Ferdous Ferdous agreed that she told the Red Cross that Syeid could no longer support her or the children.

The trial continues.