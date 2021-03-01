Court hears man punched woman, slammed leg in door

A 35-YEAR-OLD man will remain behind bars after he allegedly “slammed a car door” on a woman’s leg “three times,” breaching a Police Protection Notice (PPN).

The Hervey Bay man, in a separate incident, also allegedly said he was “going to kill” the woman known to him.

“These are quite serious (offences) ... and the contravention of the PPN,” Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell told the court.

Among other charges, during one of the two counts of contravention of PPN, the man allegedly committed another offence against the woman, being charged with one count of DV (Domestic Violence) assault causing bodily harm.

“(The offence has) actually involved where – not only was he with the agreement that PPN said there was no contact or, no attempting to locate or, not approaching – he’s also slammed a car door on her leg three times and punched her in the face several times causing that bodily harm to her legs and face,” the court heard.

“He’s also verbally abused her saying: ‘You’re coming with me, c**t’,

“Queensland ambulance were required to attend and treat her.”

As well as physical abuse, the court heard the man has also verbally abused the woman, in one instance saying: ‘You’re coming with me, c**t”.

In the other PPN breach, the man allegedly used his vehicle to drive onto a footpath, and, facing the woman, threatened to kill her on February 24, 2021.

When police attended the address, the 35-year-old armed himself “with a large rock” and “threatened to throw it”.

“He’s even made a comment to the police officer at the time that he would smash the victim’s head in with the rock if he came near,” the Police Prosecutor added.

Appearing via video link in custody, the man interrupted, laughing before saying “Huh, what a liar!”

The court heard the aggrieved had provided a statement which suggested the evidence was strong.

The man is charged with one count of serious assault of a police officer, one count of obstructing a police officer, two counts of contravention of PPN and one count of DV assault causing bodily harm.

He will remain in custody and is to appear via video link on March 18, 2021.