Court hears of alleged assault with saw over trees

TWO Maryborough neighbours are embroiled in a heated trial after a pole saw was allegedly used during an altercation over a garden fence.

Norman George Reed, 68, accused his neighbour of "charging at him with a pole saw" and injuring his shoulder during an argument over Poinciana and Lilly Pilly trees.

Roderick Russell Chisholm, a professional chef and social worker sat solemnly in the dock at Maryborough District Court yesterday.

The 54-year-old father pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

He claims the injured man "danced an Irish jig and sang I've got you, I've got you" before heading off to tell his wife to call the police.

The jury heard that the men lived in the same street and shared a boundary of a property owned by Mr Reed.

Mr Reed told the jury that on August 14, 2017 at about 11am, he noticed Mr Chisholm pruning the trees hanging over the fence and went over to investigate.

"Mr Chisholm was on a ladder, reaching out and cutting trees on my property. He was half in his yard and half in my yard, trimming more than his fence line," Mr Reed said.

According to the retired boilermaker, Mr Chisholm was using a pair of secateurs and pole saw to hack and pull at the trees.

Mr Reed claimed when he approached the fence his neighbour threatened "stay away from the fence or you're going to get it".

He allegedly lent over the fence and put the saw against the trunk of a tree in Mr Reed's yard threatening to cut it down.

The court heard that during the spat Mr Chisholm allegedly charged at Mr Reed and he retaliated by threatening to throw a metal tap measure at his neighbour.

"I turned to go home, heard a noise and the pole saw was in my face.

"I tried to move, but he got me on the right shoulder, and I landed up on the ground," said Mr Reed.

Mr Reed said his shirt was ripped and he had lacerations on his arm.

Mr Chisholm's lawyer, Jacob Robson told the jury the incident was "an accident" and his client did not mean to hurt Mr Reed. Mr Chisholm told the court the "job for that day was to level the trees that were hanging on his property as they had not been touched since 2013".

However, the men started bickering over the fence line and tempers flared.

"I started cutting the high branches when Mr Reed appeared in harm's way.

"I told him to move as he was getting in my way of using the pole pruners," he said.

The trial continues.