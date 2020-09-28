COURT: How ice has ruined M’boro woman’s life

AN ICE addict broke down in tears when she was sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court to jail time for drug offences.

Sarah Jane Capstick, 43, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possession of pipes or utensils and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

She also pleaded guilty to five charges of breaching her bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client's criminal history was "very consistent with someone struggling with addiction".

"In Miss Capstick's case, that drug is ice," he said.

"This is a clear example of how the drug ice can destroy someone's life."

Mr Harris told the court that Capstick had a degree in English literature and had worked in the mines.

She had a strong work history and had been living an exemplary life until she moved to the region in 2015 to be closer to her family and "got in with the wrong crowd".

Mr Harris said at times, Capstick had her addiction under control, had attended counselling for alcohol and drug abuse and had also been a carer for her mother, who was terminally ill.

She had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, which had trapped her in a vicious cycle of offending.

"She is her own worst problem unfortunately," he said.

Mr Harris said he feared a term of imprisonment would do more harm than good.

He said she knew the crowd she had fallen in with was a "dirty, horrible crowd to be around".

"Now her focus is on her mother and brother," Mr Harris said.

"She has the qualifications to get her life back on track.

"Illicit drugs can wholly and completely ruin someone's life, she had her life together prior to 2015."

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Capstick's criminal history, with numerous previous drug offences, was problematic.

"When you're not affected and in the grip of a substance issue, I suspect you could be quite productive," Mr Fowler told Capstick.

"That does not allow for the period of time when you are affected by the scourge of drugs

"The only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment."

Capstick was fined $500 for breaching bail conditions.

She was given a head sentence of nine months in jail for the drug offences.

A parole release date was set down for December 14.