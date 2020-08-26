COURT: ‘If you don’t shut up I’m going to lock you up’

A WOMAN who became argumentative with a magistrate was warned: "If you don't shut up, I'm going to lock you up".

Point Vernon's Daniella Sussan Harding appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink on Tuesday.

She was charged with driving under the influence and failing to safely dispose of a needle and syringe.

Ms Harding told the court she would be pleading not guilty and she wished to make application for bail.

Magistrate Terry Duroux started to explain to her that a warrant had been issued for her in Hervey Bay.

Ms Harding started speaking over the top of Magistrate Duroux, becoming argumentative.

That was when the magistrate erupted.

He also told Ms Harding he was happy to adjourn until the next day if she wouldn't be quiet.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris stepped in.

He said his client was willing to report twice a week and live at her normal address if she was allowed bail.

Magistrate Duroux said he would allow Ms Harding bail on those conditions, but said she still needed to deal with the outstanding warrant in Hervey Bay.

"You have to sort that out at Hervey Bay, do you understand that?" Magistrate Duroux said.

"Yes your Honour," Ms Harding replied.

"Good, you're listening," Magistrate Duroux said.

The matter was adjourned until October 20.