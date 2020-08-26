Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

COURT: ‘If you don’t shut up I’m going to lock you up’

Carlie Walker
26th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who became argumentative with a magistrate was warned: "If you don't shut up, I'm going to lock you up".

Point Vernon's Daniella Sussan Harding appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink on Tuesday.

She was charged with driving under the influence and failing to safely dispose of a needle and syringe.

Ms Harding told the court she would be pleading not guilty and she wished to make application for bail.

Magistrate Terry Duroux started to explain to her that a warrant had been issued for her in Hervey Bay.

Ms Harding started speaking over the top of Magistrate Duroux, becoming argumentative.

That was when the magistrate erupted.

He also told Ms Harding he was happy to adjourn until the next day if she wouldn't be quiet.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris stepped in.

He said his client was willing to report twice a week and live at her normal address if she was allowed bail.

Magistrate Duroux said he would allow Ms Harding bail on those conditions, but said she still needed to deal with the outstanding warrant in Hervey Bay.

"You have to sort that out at Hervey Bay, do you understand that?" Magistrate Duroux said.

"Yes your Honour," Ms Harding replied.

"Good, you're listening," Magistrate Duroux said.

The matter was adjourned until October 20.

More Stories

fccourt magistrate maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: How candidates will crack down on crime

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: How candidates will crack down on crime

        Politics Political opponents on dealing with region’s crime rate

        • 26th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
        Search for car stolen from Maryborough

        Premium Content Search for car stolen from Maryborough

        Crime Police need help after vehicle theft in Maryborough

        Coast COVID tests jump as cluster fears grow

        Premium Content Coast COVID tests jump as cluster fears grow

        Health Health service ‘well prepared’ to boost capacity at fever clinics

        Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        Premium Content Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

        News Police need your help to find two people wanted for questioning