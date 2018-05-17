COURT: 'Junkie' threatens to punch cleaner in public toilet

A CLEANER was threatened when she checked a public toilet suspecting those inside were doing drugs.

Jason Stephen King told the woman "I'm going to punch you in the mouth" before walking away and yelling abuse to a nearby bakery store employee.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard King's outburst was because he was offended at being called a "junkie."

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to threatening violence.

The incident happened on March 8 at a disability toilet near a Pialba supermarket.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the cleaner initially became suspicious of King's behaviour after seeing him walking out of the disabled toilet with another person.

"She's gone in to check the facility, and located swabs, needles and syringes," Snr Const Edwards said.

"She's also observed (them) fighting among themselves in the area."

A short time later, the cleaner saw the pair return to the toilet.

She went to check it again after they left, which is when the altercation happened.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told King the behaviour was not tolerable.

"She was just doing her job when you threatened to assault her," Mr Guttridge said.

King, who has two children in his care, also pleaded guilty to other charges during the court appearance, including stealing, fraud, and failure to appear.

The Hervey Bay man was caught stealing DVDs from a local retail store in April when he hid the items in his jacket and pants.

Pawning a stolen mountain bike in an attempt to make a quick buck is what led to the fraud charge.

The court heard King is on a disability support pension.

He was sentenced to six-months jail, wholly suspended for two years.

King was ordered to repay $100 for pawning the bike.