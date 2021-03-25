COURT: Jury delivers verdict in rocky relationship trial

An Eli Waters man has been found guilty by a jury of assault occasioning bodily harm, but he was acquitted on six other charges.

Matthew Leigh Cooke, 47, had pleaded not guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to a number of serious charges, including strangulation and assault.

The court has heard testimony from both parties, including his former partner, Alexis Lang, who accused him of being violent against her, grabbing her by the throat, on a number of occasions.

The jury found Cooke not guilty of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one charge of wilful damage, two counts of strangulation and one charge of wilful damage.

Cooke was accused of assaulting Ms Lang on a number of different occasions.

But Cooke was found guilty of an assault on his former partner on just one occasion, which was witnessed by neighbours, Bill and Theresa Lowe, when Ms Lang turned up at his Eli Waters home.

The court heard Cooke threw Ms Lang across the bonnet of his vehicle.

The jury rejected evidence from Cooke in which he said he had forcefully opened the door and she fell across the bonnet.

In their testimony, the neighbours said they had seen punches, but the court said that was not necessarily accurate, as photos taken of Ms Lang showing injuries after the incident did not indicate she had been punched and she had never claimed to have been punched.

In regards to the other incidents, in which Mr Cooke had been accused of slamming Ms Lang’s head into the ground in one episode and of grabbing her around the neck on other occasions, the jury had “rejected her evidence” in circumstances where that information wasn’t corroborated, Judge Glen Cash said.

The court heard Ms Lang had attended the address when she was angry and instead of calling the police, Cooke had taken matters into his own hands.

Cooke accepted it was something he should have walked away from, the court was told, and he had an unlawful over-reaction to her turning up and behaving the way she did.

Judge Cash said there was a need to deter and denounce what Cooke did.

He said Cooke had other options such as calling the police.

Cooke was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with immediate parole, but was warned that breaching his parole would land him in jail.

