In court for keeping stranger's phone 17 years ago

SEVENTEEN years ago, Mark Anthony Rheuben kept a stranger's phone he found on the ground and pawned it.

This week, he fronted court over the outdated wrongdoing.

The 40-year-old, who has not been in trouble with at the law since the 2001 incident, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft and fraud.

The court heard he found a Nokia mobile phone while cleaning at a Surfers Paradise nightclub where he worked.

His lawyer said Rheuben intended to call a number on the phone in order to return it but the battery was flat.

So he took the SIM card out and earned himself $150 by turning it into a Cash Converters store.

Rheuben did a recorded interview with police two-and-a-half years after the mischief, and then more than a decade later, a warrant was issued.

He now lives at Pacific Haven.

Rheuben was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, meaning he won't have to pay anything if he does not get a criminal conviction in that time.

No conviction was recorded.