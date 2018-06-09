Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

In court for keeping stranger's phone 17 years ago

Annie Perets
by
9th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVENTEEN years ago, Mark Anthony Rheuben kept a stranger's phone he found on the ground and pawned it.   

This week, he fronted court over the outdated wrongdoing.  

The 40-year-old, who has not been in trouble with at the law since the 2001 incident, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to theft and fraud.

The court heard he found a Nokia mobile phone while cleaning at a Surfers Paradise nightclub where he worked.  

His lawyer said Rheuben intended to call a number on the phone in order to return it but the battery was flat.

So he took the SIM card out and earned himself $150 by turning it into a Cash Converters store.   

Rheuben did a recorded interview with police two-and-a-half years after the mischief, and then more than a decade later, a warrant was issued.  

He now lives at Pacific Haven.  

Rheuben was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, meaning he won't have to pay anything if he does not get a criminal conviction in that time.   

No conviction was recorded.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Kittens 'dumped' daily on Coast

    premium_icon Kittens 'dumped' daily on Coast

    News They visited Beelbi Creek for a day of crabbing but ended up rescuing three abandoned kittens instead

    EISTEDDFOD: Camryn was born to dance

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD: Camryn was born to dance

    News In the corner is a bag with everything she needs.

    OPINION: Too many cats being abandoned

    premium_icon OPINION: Too many cats being abandoned

    Opinion So many people would adopt them in a heart beat

    Pregnant Bay mum found with marijuana

    Pregnant Bay mum found with marijuana

    Crime She appeared in local court.

    Local Partners