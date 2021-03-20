COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast

From drug crimes to assaults to domestic violence, here are a list of cases where Fraser Coast mums have faced court.

From drug crimes to assaults to domestic violence, here are a list of cases where Fraser Coast mums have faced court.

From drug crimes to assaults to domestic violence, here are a list of cases where Fraser Coast mums have faced court.

Child forced to call triple-0 on abusive Maryborough mum

A child was forced to call triple-0 on their own mum because of her abusive behaviour towards their father, a court has been told.

The woman pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard the three charges related to three separate incidents.

Maryborough mum in court for ditching daughter for the pub

A mother, who left her young daughter home alone while she went to the pub, has been given a jail sentence.

The 49-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to leaving a child without supervision.

The court heard when police knocked at her Maryborough house about 9pm, they discovered the 11-year-old daughter there on her own.

Young mum sentenced for attack on Coast grandfather

A young mother has admitted she grabbed a 78-year-old man “harder than she should have” when she swung him to the ground.

Cloe Jessica Byrnes faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on four charges including serious assault.

The court heard Byrnes had been staying with her boyfriend in his grandparent‘s home for a couple of days.

Single mum sentenced after lying about having a stillbirth



A Wondunna mum who lied about having a stillborn baby as an excuse for missing court will not face jail time.

Ashleigh Suzanne Rowley came under fire from the judge in Hervey Bay District Court for bringing her two young children to court.

Judge Michael Rackemann said he wasn‘t impressed by the children’s attendance and warned the 30-year-old that it would not change the outcome of her case.

The brother and sister sat quietly in the gallery for more than an hour as their mother was sentenced in the dock.

Mum busted with cannabis, bong when police visit home

A mum was sprung with cannabis when police attended a Maryborough home in relation to another matter.

Hannah Louise Walker pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

The court heard when police attended the home, they found a small amount of cannabis and a bong used to smoke it.

No jail time for mum after skatepark taser attack

A Hervey Bay mum who tried to attack a boy with a taser at a skate park has avoided jail time.

Samantha Young Smith on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to charges of unlawfully entering a vehicle with intent to commit an indictable offence while armed and wilful damage.

The court heard Smith, 30, approached a car parked at the skate park in Pialba.

Pregnant woman smashes up car after infidelity accusations



A pregnant woman who smashed up her partner’s car has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

Tara Kate Godfrey, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful damage when she appeared in court.

The court heard the incident happened on January 4 about 7.15pm.

Originally published as COURT LIST: Mums behaving badly on Coast