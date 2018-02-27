Menu
ASSAULT ACCUSED: Joshua Ian Persal, 32, of Tinana, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court. He will return on March 26. Annie Perets
Crime

COURT: Man accused of assaulting teacher in front of student

Annie Perets
by
27th Feb 2018 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM

A FRASER Coast man accused of assaulting a primary school teacher in front of a student has fronted court.

Joshua Ian Persal appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with assault and common assault.

Police allege the assault incident happened on May 23 last year at the Maryborough school where the teacher worked.

ASSAULT ACCUSED: Joshua Ian Persal, 32, of Tinana, leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court. He will return on March 26. Annie Perets

Mr Persal's case was adjourned until March 26 so he could seek legal advice.

The 32-year-old Tinana man was granted bail.

More details of the alleged crimes were not read out in court.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
