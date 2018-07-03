Menu
News

COURT: Man accused of tattooing child has charges mentioned

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jul 2018 5:40 PM
A MARYBOROUGH man accused of tattooing a minor has had his charges mentioned in court.

Robert Stephen Lewis, 63, better known as Steve Lewis, did not appear before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

But two charges were briefly mentioned before the court.

Lewis is accused of tattooing a minor and a second charge of secure storage of weapons - licensee.

The court heard the charges were summary charges that had been passed up to the District Court along with other charges Mr Lewis was facing.

But the charges could be dealt with in magistrates court.

The charges were adjourned until October 29.

Mr Lewis will not be required to appear on that date.
 

