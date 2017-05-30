25°
COURT: Man allegedly used Facebook to send death threat

Carlie Walker
| 30th May 2017 12:27 PM
A man allegedly used Facebook to send a death threat.
A man allegedly used Facebook to send a death threat.

A MAN who allegedly used Facebook to send a death threat has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Damien Michael Dowling appeared before the court on Tuesday charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and using a carriage service to make a threat to kill.

Magistrate John Smith read the charges to the court, saying it was alleged that Dowling had stolen an external hard drive, a laptop computer and a Wii game console and controllers.

The second charge alleged that Dowling had used the social media site Facebook to send a message that contained a threat to kill.

Defence lawyer Travis George said there would be no application for bail and Dowling would remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The charges were adjourned until June 27. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt maryborough maryborough court

