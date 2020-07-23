COURT: Man creates disturbance outside police station

CREATING a disturbance outside a police station might not have been the best idea.

But that was how Russel Keith Grima found himself being charged with committing a public nuisance.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, along with two charges of failing to keep a restricted drug in his possession until it was used, when he appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Grima had children with him when he started swearing outside a Brisbane police station.

People were forced to move out of his way as he created a disturbance.

The court heard the drugs charges related to a Diazepam prescription.

Grima was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.

The drugs were forfeited.