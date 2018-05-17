COURT: Man drives car into ditch hours after buying it

JUST hours after purchasing his first ever V8 car, Kahyl Marcus Lloyd Stewart drove it into a ditch.

The incident, which happened on the morning of April 14, landed the 24-year-old man in court.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Stewart pressed his accelerator too hard when he took off after stopping at an intersection on Crawford St, Dundowran.

"He had really given it some," Snr Const Sperling said.

Stewart and his car spun 180 degrees before he reversed into a ditch.

The car was undamaged, and Stewart was not hurt.

Representing himself in court, Stewart said he took off as normal but was not used to the new car describing it as "very, very powerful."

The court heard Stewart had bought it 12 hours earlier.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told him he was lucky to have walked away unhurt.

Stewart also pleaded guilty during the court appearance to driving unlicensed on May 1 through Urangan.

He was disqualified at the time because his licence had been suspended by SPER.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.