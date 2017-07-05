IN CUSTODY: Man faces court on entering dwelling charge

A MAN charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Stephen Rodney Zivkovic, who is currently in custody, appeared briefly before the court for mention yesterday.



He was represented by duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher.



Magistrate John Smith asked if she wished to be heard on the matter of bail, but Ms Schumacher said there would be no application made at that time.



The case was adjourned until July 25.



He will be required to appear at his next court date.

