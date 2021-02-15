COURT: Man faces court for headbutting brother

The man headbutted his brother in the face.

Headbutting his brother and causing a cut to his face has landed a man before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The man, who cannot be named be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order when he appeared before the court.

The court heard police had attended a disturbance at the brother’s address.

They were met at the door by the aggrieved.

The man had been drinking, the court was told, when the men began arguing

He headbutted his brother, who had been left with an open cut on his nose.

The court heard the man had expressed remorse and apologised to his brother over the incident.

He was sentenced to one month in prison, wholly suspended for six months.