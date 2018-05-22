COURT: Man goes free despite breaching bail four times

A MAN accused of indecent treatment of children and rape has been allowed to go free despite breaching his bail conditions four times.



The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was required to report to Maryborough Police Station each day as part of his bail conditions.



But on four occasions he had been busy with work or helping a friend and had forgotten to report, duty lawyer Travis George said.



He was currently waiting for his other matters to be heard in district court.



Magistrate John Smith told the man part of his bail conditions were regular reporting so police knew where he was.



"You're going to be given a chance," he said.



"But come in again for breaching this undertaking and you will be in custody."



The man was fined a total of $1000 for the four breaches of bail.



