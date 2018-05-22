Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT: Man goes free despite breaching bail four times

Carlie Walker
by
21st May 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN accused of indecent treatment of children and rape has been allowed to go free despite breaching his bail conditions four times.

The 44-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was required to report to Maryborough Police Station each day as part of his bail conditions.

But on four occasions he had been busy with work or helping a friend and had forgotten to report, duty lawyer Travis George said.

He was currently waiting for his other matters to be heard in district court.

Magistrate John Smith told the man part of his bail conditions were regular reporting so police knew where he was.

"You're going to be given a chance," he said.

"But come in again for breaching this undertaking and you will be in custody."

The man was fined a total of $1000 for the four breaches of bail.

 

Related Items

bail fccourt maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Program for empowering young girls opens at more schools

    Program for empowering young girls opens at more schools

    Education A program aimed at supporting and empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls is paying off.

    • 22nd May 2018 12:00 AM
    COURT: Father's shocking insult to Fraser Coast principal

    premium_icon COURT: Father's shocking insult to Fraser Coast principal

    News The man was asked to leave the school after making the remarks.

    Bee-keeper stung thousands in hive heist

    premium_icon Bee-keeper stung thousands in hive heist

    Crime He lost thousands of dollars as a result

    Local Partners