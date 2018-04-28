COURT: Man had more than 14,000 child porn photos

A VIDEO tape gathered dust for 18 years before it was found to contain child pornography material filmed by a Fraser Coast man.

Murray McDonald Raines, 58, appeared in Hervey Bay District Court on Friday on three different charges, one related to child exploitation material.

The court heard how on August 26, 2016 at 7.30am, police searched a Torquay address where videos and images were found containing explicit child content.

It was later revealed the tapes contained footage from 18 years before of two young boys.

It's believed the footage obtained revealed that Raines had filmed two boys between the ages of 10 and 13 and focused on one of the boy's bare penis. Another tape showed Raines filming the second boy, who was wearing a towel, shifting the towel to expose the boy's penis.

A VHS tape seized from the address was unable to be analysed and had to be converted onto discs.

However one tape was unable to be converted in time for his court appearance in June last year and the matter was dealt with on Friday.

Raines appeared in court in June last year where he pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to access child pornography and possessing child exploitation material. It was believed he possessed 14,553 unique images of child pornography and 736 videos depicting child pornography.

The court ordered a three-year suspended sentence to be implemented after Raines served six months in custody.

On December 6, Raines was released from custody and was required to attend Maryborough police station within the following seven days as per requirements of the Child Protection Offender Reporting and Offender Prohibition Order Act 2004.

However, Raines did not show until December 18.

It was argued in court how Raines received paperwork five months before his release which stated he was required to report to police within the given time frame.

The court heard how Raines was told he'd receive a reminder when he was released but he did not receive it. It was also pointed out how Raines attended the police station once he realised he had breached his requirement.

Judge Greg Koppenol ordered Raines be convicted but not further punished for possessing child exploitation material and failing to report. He was not further punished for breaching his suspended sentence.