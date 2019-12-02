Menu
Maryborough Court House.
News

COURT: Man hides from police after driving off three times

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 6:00 PM
FOR three days in a row, police caught sight of the white Holden Commodore they had first tried to stop on the Bruce Highway.

But each time police spotted his car, Lenny William Edwards would take off, leaving the officers in his wake, even when they turned on their lights and sirens.

Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of evasion and one count of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

After the encounter on the Bruce Highway, over the next two days Edwards was spotted in Maryborough, making no attempt to stop with police behind him.

On the third occasion, he accelerated on Jupiter St, doing a burnout before turning onto Queen St.

He was taken into custody on April 8 after a warrant was issued for the 31-year-old’s arrest.

Police attended his address and found him hiding there, the court was told.

Duty lawyer Travis George said his client had been placed on parole after the offences.

His attendance had been described by his parole officers as “reliably unreliable,” Mr George said.

Edwards had been working, spending time out at sea, which was why he had failed to appear, the court was told.

He has two sons, a three-year-old and a nine-year-old who live on the Fraser Coast.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was fair to say Edwards was not a stranger to the courts, as he had a lengthy criminal record.

Edwards was sentenced to two months in prison with a parole eligibility date set down for January 21.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

