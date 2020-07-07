Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT: Man nabbed for Tinana petrol drive-off

Carlie Walker
7th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN found with a stolen bicycle claimed he was on his way to the police station to hand it in when he was discovered with it.

Shannon James Robson, 27, told police he had found the bike in a bush when he was questioned over the matter, adding he was on his way to the police station to hand it in.

He pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, possessing dangerous drugs, failing to dispose of a syringe and possessing a knife in a public place.

In January Robson was also involved in a petrol drive-off in Tinana in which he failed to pay $8.53.

He was also found in possession of marijuana.

In April, Robson was stopped by police and was found with a syringe.

He made admissions to having a knife.

The court heard Robson was on a pension and had an intellectual disability.

Drugs had played a negative role in his life, the court heard.

Robson was placed on a nine-month probation order.

He was also ordered to pay restitution for the petrol drive-off.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime maryborough petrol drive-off tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 CHARGES: Man arrested, accused of rape, torture and more

        premium_icon 20 CHARGES: Man arrested, accused of rape, torture and more

        News DETECTIVES have today charged a Bundaberg man with more than 20 serious charges including assault, torture, rape and deprivation of liberty.

        LETTER: Money makes the spin go ‘round

        premium_icon LETTER: Money makes the spin go ‘round

        Letters to the Editor In politics and public opinion, money matters

        • 7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Shark risks ‘so well known’ on Fraser Island: tourism boss

        premium_icon Shark risks ‘so well known’ on Fraser Island: tourism boss

        News Fraser Island visitors know the risks when they visit

        • 7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        • 7th Jul 2020 4:57 AM