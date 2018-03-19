COURT: Man pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting child

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's daughter has pleaded not guilty in Maryborough District Court.



The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with indecent treatment and rape after the girl told a school friend about the alleged incident.



The court heard the alleged incident happened in 2011 when the girl was nine years old.



The court heard an audio recording of an interview between police and the alleged victim.



About two years after the alleged incident, the girl told a school friend she had been sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend.



A video recording of the school friend telling police about what the girl had told her was also shown during the court proceedings yesterday.



The friend informed a teacher at the girl's school and the teacher informed the deputy principal, the court was told.



The deputy principal then alerted police and child safety to the allegations.



The court heard the alleged assault happened in a caravan where the man was living behind the Maryborough home of the alleged victim's father.



The alleged victim said she went to play video games with the defendant.



He is accused of putting his finger into her vagina and exposing his penis.



In addition to testimony from the school friend and the deputy principal, the court also heard from the police officer who interviewed the alleged victim after receiving the notification from the school.



The police officer told the court he did not ask for a medical examination to be carried out on the girl.



In a recorded court appearance, the girl's sister said she had not heard the alleged victim suggest she had been sexually assaulted before the school contacted police.



The sister said it wasn't unusual for them to play video games in the caravan.



The prosecutor and defence barrister will give their closing statements today.



The jury will then retire to consider its verdict.

