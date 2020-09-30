COURT: Man sends photo of himself with naked woman to ex

HE WAS prohibited from contacting his estranged partner.

But that didn't stop a Maryborough man from sending a photo of himself with a naked woman to his estranged partner.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence.

The court heard although he was not allowed to contact his partner under the terms of the order, at first it started reasonably innocently, with the two discussing getting back together.

But the messages turned nasty when, after receiving 30 messages from his estranged partner and multiple calls, the man sent a photo of himself with a naked woman.

His actions, the court heard, "caused distress".

The court heard his estranged partner was the mother of his child and the two had a volatile on and off relationship.

The man should have ignored her calls and messages on the day in question, the court was told, but instead he became angry and reacted.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he accepted the man was "somewhat remorseful".

"It was demeaning conduct," Mr Fowler said.

"No one deserves that.

"This is a lady you'll have to be dealing with for the next 24 years, if not more."

The man was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.