COURT: Man sentenced after threatening police with metal bar

THREATENING police with a metal bar landed Travis Leslie Edward Riggs before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Riggs pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, two charges of obstructing police and one charge of serious assault of a police officer while armed.

The court heard police attended Riggs' home in Gladstone in October 2015 in regards to a domestic dispute.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Riggs was refusing to allow his partner to leave the home when police arrived.

When police tried to intervene, he told them he "wasn't going anywhere", grabbing hold of the metal bar.

One of the officers pulled out a taser and Riggs dropped the bar.

The court heard Riggs thrashed and tried to kick the officers as he was arrested.

He then tried to head butt the window when placed inside the police car.

Charged over the incident, Riggs was due to appear in court, but went to New South Wales to attend a funeral as his partner's mother had died.

After the funeral, she decided to remain in New South Wales and Riggs decided to stay as well to try to save the relationship.

Eventually he returned to Queensland because his mother died.

He failed to appear in court in April, then presented to Maryborough Police Station.

Riggs had failed to appear because he "misunderstood the process", the court was told.

The court heard Riggs parents were both dead, but he had returned to Maryborough to be near his sister, a nurse.

He had battled alcoholism in the past, but had successfully completed rehab.

He was receiving Centrelink payments but was looking for work.

Riggs was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of 18 months.