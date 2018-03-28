Menu
Crime

COURT: Man with spinal injury pleads guilty to drug driving

Carlie Walker
by
28th Mar 2018 11:15 AM

A MAN suffering from a spinal injury has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of meth.

Kenneth Bryan McMillan appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with driving with a relevant drug in his system.

McMillan addressed the court after the charges were heard, stating that he had been clean of drugs for 16 years and he had never taken meth before this incident.

"I was a heroin addict," he said.

McMillan said he used pain relief for ongoing pain from his spinal injury.

McMillan told the court his marriage had dissolved and he was trying to retrieve his son, who wanted to return home with him.

Magistrate John Parker warned McMillan to stay off the road.

"We can't have you driving on the road with drugs in your system," he said.

McMillan was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for five months.

