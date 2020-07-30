Coast man tells court he uses meth ‘socially’

A MAN who claimed he used meth "socially" has been fined.

John Albert Lillye, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drug utensils when he appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard on June 24, police raided the man's home in Poona and found three glass meth pipes at the property.

He said he used meth once a fortnight "to be social".

The court heard Lillye had a daughter who lived in Perth and he was planning to move to Tasmania with his partner next month.

Magistrate Terry Duroux fined Lillye $400 and a conviction was recorded.

"Stay away from drugs, they will get screw up your life," he said.