Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coast man tells court he uses meth ‘socially’

Carlie Walker
30th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who claimed he used meth "socially" has been fined.

John Albert Lillye, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drug utensils when he appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard on June 24, police raided the man's home in Poona and found three glass meth pipes at the property.

He said he used meth once a fortnight "to be social".

The court heard Lillye had a daughter who lived in Perth and he was planning to move to Tasmania with his partner next month.

Magistrate Terry Duroux fined Lillye $400 and a conviction was recorded.

"Stay away from drugs, they will get screw up your life," he said.

More Stories

drugs fccourt fcrime maryborough meth poona
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Power rebate surprise making difference in Coast homes

        premium_icon Power rebate surprise making difference in Coast homes

        Politics State government’s new energy rebate a “pleasant surprise.”

        Moving back in with partner lands man in court

        premium_icon Moving back in with partner lands man in court

        Crime The man appeared in Maryborough court

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member