COURT: Man threatens to kill police, harm their children

The man threatened police when they were called to a domestic violence incident involving his elderly mother. Photo: File.

The man threatened police when they were called to a domestic violence incident involving his elderly mother. Photo: File.

Threatening to kill police and harm their children after they were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident at Pialba has landed a man before court.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including contravening a domestic violence order, when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard police were called about 2pm on December 1 after he had arrived at his elderly mother’s home in an intoxicated state and wanted something to eat and a shower.

However because of a domestic violence order that was in place, the man needed written permission to be there.

He then fell asleep on the floor.

Police arrived and the man claimed to have permission to be at the home until other accommodation was available.

Then on December 28, the man had been free for an hour after being released on bail.

He again arrived at his mother’s home and became aggressive while the two were in a car together, punching the dash of the vehicle, the court heard.

Police were called to the scene.

When they arrived, he threatened to kill the attending officers and made threats to harm their children.

The court heard a taser was produced by police, but was not used.

The man didn’t have any recollection of the incident and was extremely apologetic for his actions, the court was told.

The man had served 31 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to complete 18 months of probation.