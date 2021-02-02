Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man threatened police when they were called to a domestic violence incident involving his elderly mother. Photo: File.
The man threatened police when they were called to a domestic violence incident involving his elderly mother. Photo: File.
News

COURT: Man threatens to kill police, harm their children

Carlie Walker
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Threatening to kill police and harm their children after they were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident at Pialba has landed a man before court.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including contravening a domestic violence order, when he appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

The court heard police were called about 2pm on December 1 after he had arrived at his elderly mother’s home in an intoxicated state and wanted something to eat and a shower.

However because of a domestic violence order that was in place, the man needed written permission to be there.

He then fell asleep on the floor.

Police arrived and the man claimed to have permission to be at the home until other accommodation was available.

Then on December 28, the man had been free for an hour after being released on bail.

He again arrived at his mother’s home and became aggressive while the two were in a car together, punching the dash of the vehicle, the court heard.

Police were called to the scene.

When they arrived, he threatened to kill the attending officers and made threats to harm their children.

The court heard a taser was produced by police, but was not used.

The man didn’t have any recollection of the incident and was extremely apologetic for his actions, the court was told.

The man had served 31 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to complete 18 months of probation.

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

        Premium Content Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

        News As rental properties run short, people who have never before experienced homelessness have been left with no housing options.

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers sentenced in Maryborough court

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers sentenced in Maryborough court

        News A number of drivers have been disqualified after being caught out by police on our...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        CONVERSATION STARTER: Catch best-selling author online

        Premium Content CONVERSATION STARTER: Catch best-selling author online

        News An interview between best-selling author Deborah Rodriguez and columnist Frances...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        How to get a full scholarship to study on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content How to get a full scholarship to study on the Fraser Coast

        News Twenty five scholarships are open to Fraser Coast university students applying to...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM