COURT: Marijuana found in mum's handbag

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jul 2018 12:01 AM
POLICE got more than they bargained for then they stopped a vehicle and conducted a routine search.

Amanda Dorothy Carmichael, 38, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing anything that had been used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard the police officers searched the car and found a handbag belonging to Carmichael which contained 2.5 grams of marijuana, scales and a brown plastic pipe she admitted had been used to smoke tobacco and cannabis.

The court heard Carmichael smoked the drug to help her sleep. She was fined $600.

 

drugs fccourt fcpolice marijuana maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

