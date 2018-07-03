COURT: Marijuana found in mum's handbag

POLICE got more than they bargained for then they stopped a vehicle and conducted a routine search.



Amanda Dorothy Carmichael, 38, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing anything that had been used in the commission of a crime.



The court heard the police officers searched the car and found a handbag belonging to Carmichael which contained 2.5 grams of marijuana, scales and a brown plastic pipe she admitted had been used to smoke tobacco and cannabis.



The court heard Carmichael smoked the drug to help her sleep. She was fined $600.



