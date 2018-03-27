COURT: Maryborough hoon, aged 20, jailed

HE'S only 20 but Kalem Stephen Cosgrove has already racked up an "atrocious traffic history".



The repeat road offender went straight to jail on Tuesday after his appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed, failing to stop and entering a premises to commit an offence.



Magistrate John Parker told the young Maryborough man "you're obviously some sort of hoon" after hearing what he has been up to this year.



The court heard Cosgrove and a friend stole 120 litres of petrol throughout two nights in February.



CCTV footage captured the pair filling-up a white Holden Commodore in the middle of the night, and also stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a nearby shed.



Due to a previous road offence, Cosgrove was disqualified from driving until October this year, but he was spotted behind the wheel driving through Maryborough's CBD on February 6.



Police activated sirens in an attempt to intercept Cosgrove, but knowing he should not be driving, he attempted to escape sending them on a brief chase.



His drive-off attempt resulted him being charged with failing to stop, an offence he had also been charged with before.



Cosgrove was sentenced to six-months imprisonment, to be released on parole May 27.



He was disqualified from driving for three years.



The young man was also fined $500 and ordered to pay $2680 in restitution for the theft of tools and petrol.



"For a young guy, you're racking up a terrible history," Mr Parker said.



"Sooner or later, you're going to have to pull your head in."

