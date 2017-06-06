COURT: Mum told to 'have some respect for your children'

A mum has been reduced to tears in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

A MAGISTRATE has blasted a mum who appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on drug charges this week, telling her to "have some respect for the children".

Rebecca Ellen Lakin, 25, was reduced to tears as her charges were heard on Tuesday.

Her charges included possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, permitting use or place and possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

An adjournment was requested when the matter was heard, but magistrate John Smith asked to hear from duty lawyer Daniel Olds, who was representing Lakin, and from police prosecutor Kath Stagoll on whether bail should be allowed.

Sgt Stagoll said there was no previous history of failing to appear and Lakin had little previous criminal history.

Mr Olds said Lakin was the sole carer for her two children, aged 4 and 1, and there would be no one else to care for her children if bail was denied.

The court heard one of the children also had attachment anxiety when he was separated from his mother.

Mr Smith said it was unacceptable if cannabis was being used in the house where children were residing.

"Have some respect for the children," he said.

The case was adjourned until July 4 and she was allowed out on bail.

Lakin's alleged co-accused was also before the court on Tuesday.

Brett Daniel Pond was also charged with drug offences.

The court heard Pond had little previous criminal history and was living with his mother in Hervey Bay.

An adjournment was requested so Pond could seek further legal advice.

Mr Smith told him to "have respect for other people's children".

Bail was allowed and the matter was adjourned until July 4.