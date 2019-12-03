Menu
Depressed woman sitting on a chair in dark room at home. Lonly , sad, emotion concept.
COURT: Mum told reach out for help, don’t steal

Carlie Walker
3rd Dec 2019
A DESPERATE mother who stole from Maryborough’s Fresh and Save supermarket has told of what led to her offences when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Mellissa Carol Tangeman pleaded guilty to one count of stealing during her appearance.

The court heard Tangeman had been in a domestic violence relationship and her partner was in prison.

She had little money to provide for her children, the court heard, which prompted her actions.

The 43-year-old mother of four went to the self-serve checkout and scanned some items, while failing to scan others.

Lamb, coffee and mince were among the items stolen by Tangeman.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Tangeman had a recent stealing offence on her record, for which she had received no conviction.

The court heard Tangeman had worked in childcare and a conviction could affect that in the future.

But Magistrate Duroux said she had already had the benefit of a conviction not being recorded.

Tangeman was fined $800 and ordered to pay $52.70 in restitution.

A conviction was recorded.

Magistrate Duroux said he understood Tangeman was going through a difficult time and had little money.

He said he sympathised with her situation and the fact she had little money.

But he urged her to reach out to the services available in the community rather than continue committing offences.

