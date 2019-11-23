COURT: Paranoid bus attack on teen for using phone

N A PARANOID, DRUG induced frenzy, Dylan John Hicks launched himself at a teenage boy on a bus, punching him repeatedly before stealing his phone.

High on amphetamines, Hicks became convinced the boy was using his phone to conspire or organise people to kill him.

The attack was slammed by Judge Nathan Jarro, who described Hicks’ actions as “deplorable”.

The 31-year-old appeared before Hervey Bay Magistrates Court charged with causing bodily harm and stealing.

The court heard his 16-year-old victim had boarded the bus in Hervey Bay and was travelling to Mackay for the school holidays.

He seated himself at the back of the bus and noticed the defendant as he boarded as he appeared to be staring at him.

The boy continued playing a game on his phone while Hicks used the bathroom on the bus.

When Hicks left the bathroom, he seated himself near the teen.

Without warning, he lunged at the boy and started throwing punches, with two blows connecting with the boy’s face.

He was then hit several more times after bringing his arms up to protect himself.

Hicks then took the boy’s phone and screamed for the bus to stop.

When he got off the bus he shouted that someone was trying to shoot him and crawled into the tray of a nearby ute.

The people in the ute drove to the police station where Hicks made admissions about his attack on the boy.

Hicks was remorseful for his actions, the court was told, and understood it was a terrible thing to do to a 16-year-old boy.

Judge Jarro said it was positive that Hicks recognised he had a drug problem, but that was no excuse for his actions.

“What you did was nothing short of cowardly,” he said.

“It’s not acceptable to stand over someone of that age.

“You have a propensity for violence.”

Hicks was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a parole release date of February 25.