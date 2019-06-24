IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.
- Barkle, Scott Anthony
- Bills, Kathrina Mary,
- Bingham, Corey Allan
- Booth, Allison Kim,
- Brown, Valerie Ann
- Chave, Kris
- Colahan, Jade Lloyd
- Couch, William Arthur
- Cruz, Peter James,
- Daley, Andrew Robert
- Darnell, Adam Reader
- Dietz, Thomas Wayne
- Doughty, Christopher Gerard
- Elder, Steven John,
- Fitzhenry, Benjamin Joseph
- Galstaun, Henry Sarkies
- Garner, Simon Robert
- Gethings, Melissa Anne
- Heathcote, Tyronne Clive
- Ireland, Zachariah Kyron
- Jenkins, Leanne
- Lavall, Sharee Kay,
- Lavell, Sheree Kay,
- Lyons, Andrew John
- Mcelligott, Ian Mervyn
- Mckinley, Myrtle Joyce,
- Mulqueen, Jeffrey Peter
- Neaves, Ricky Charles
- Parkinson, Sonia Leigh-Anne
- Russell, Brenden Christopher
- Santoro, Brooke Emma
- Specht, Lachlan John,
- Spicer, Cody Jon
- Warner, Jeremy Stafford
- Wells, Jodie Lee,
- Whitewood, Kenneth Robert,
- Wilson, Lee-Ann Joy,
- Young, Grant Terrence
- Cook, Zane Rene
- Seiler, Blake Thomas