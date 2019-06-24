Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle. Valerie Horton
Crime

IN COURT: 38 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

24th Jun 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Barkle, Scott Anthony 
  • Bills, Kathrina Mary, 
  • Bingham, Corey Allan
  • Booth, Allison Kim,
  • Brown, Valerie Ann 
  • Chave, Kris 
  • Colahan, Jade Lloyd 
  • Couch, William Arthur 
  • Cruz, Peter James, 
  • Daley, Andrew Robert 
  • Darnell, Adam Reader 
  • Dietz, Thomas Wayne 
  • Doughty, Christopher Gerard 
  • Elder, Steven John, 
  • Fitzhenry, Benjamin Joseph 
  • Galstaun, Henry Sarkies 
  • Garner, Simon Robert 
  • Gethings, Melissa Anne 
  • Heathcote, Tyronne Clive 
  • Ireland, Zachariah Kyron 
  • Jenkins, Leanne 
  • Lavall, Sharee Kay, 
  • Lavell, Sheree Kay, 
  • Lyons, Andrew John 
  • Mcelligott, Ian Mervyn 
  • Mckinley, Myrtle Joyce, 
  • Mulqueen, Jeffrey Peter 
  • Neaves, Ricky Charles 
  • Parkinson, Sonia Leigh-Anne 
  • Russell, Brenden Christopher 
  • Santoro, Brooke Emma 
  • Specht, Lachlan John, 
  • Spicer, Cody Jon 
  • Warner, Jeremy Stafford 
  • Wells, Jodie Lee, 
  • Whitewood, Kenneth Robert, 
  • Wilson, Lee-Ann Joy,
  • Young, Grant Terrence 
  • Cook, Zane Rene 
  • Seiler, Blake Thomas 

More Stories

Show More
court hervey bay magistraes court maryborough magistrate's court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    premium_icon Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    Sport THE best game of the Wide Bay AFL season between Bay Power and the Hervey Bay Bombers has been tainted by a brawl and allegations of racial vilification.

    'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    premium_icon 'I don't want to die, my dad is a monster'

    Crime "He repeatedly said laughing... 'are you ready to die?”

    WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    premium_icon WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    Weather Fraser Coasters shivered through the coldest day in six years

    Driver charged after lucky escape from Beelbi Creek crash

    premium_icon Driver charged after lucky escape from Beelbi Creek crash

    News The woman was charged with driving without due care and attention

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:57 AM