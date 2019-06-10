IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.
- Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson
- Jade Lloyd Colahan
- Luana Adele Frescon
- Wayne Schulze
- Avery, Sarah Chae
- Rhys Jacob Batten
- Daniel Lucas Baumgart
- Lawrence John Bennett
- Trevor Douglas Bettiens
- Forrest Franc Bikker
- Jesse Samuel Brewer
- Katherine Ann Cahill
- Jasmine Anne Cazaly
- Andrew Lea Charteris
- Wayne Stephen Cosgrove
- Nathan Cyril James Couchy
- Angela Dawson
- Leam-Joseph Flegler
- Scott Darren Jones
- Nina Marie Mcdonald
- Jade Lloyd Nilsen
- Richard Alan Parkinson
- Rebecca Lacey Pedersen
- Anil Prasad
- Lauchlan Jay Sanders
- Rick Andrew Sauer
- Leonard James Stanley
- Ricky Storey
- Melissa Pear Tobane