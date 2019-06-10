Menu
Hervey Bay courthouse.
Hervey Bay courthouse.
Crime

IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

10th Jun 2019 7:30 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson
  • Jade Lloyd Colahan
  • Luana Adele Frescon
  • Wayne Schulze
  • Avery, Sarah Chae
  • Rhys Jacob Batten
  • Daniel Lucas Baumgart
  • Lawrence John Bennett
  • Trevor Douglas Bettiens
  • Forrest Franc Bikker
  • Jesse Samuel Brewer
  •  Katherine Ann Cahill
  • Jasmine Anne Cazaly
  • Andrew Lea Charteris
  • Wayne Stephen Cosgrove
  • Nathan Cyril James Couchy
  • Angela Dawson
  • Leam-Joseph Flegler
  • Luana Adele Frescon
  • Scott Darren Jones
  • Nina Marie Mcdonald
  • Jade Lloyd Nilsen
  • Richard Alan Parkinson
  • Rebecca Lacey Pedersen
  • Anil Prasad
  • Lauchlan Jay Sanders
  • Rick Andrew Sauer
  • Leonard James Stanley
  • Ricky Storey
  • Melissa Pear Tobane

