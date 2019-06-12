Menu
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
News

IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

12th Jun 2019 7:25 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Aitken, Sam William
  • Bentley, Shane David
  • Brown, James Dallas
  • Coolwell, Rhiannon Jy-Naya Lielanni
  • D'Assumpcao, Gideon Peter Luiz
  • Drayton, Joshua
  • Freeman, Phyllis Maria
  • Gillis, Darcy Jack
  • Godwin, Michael James
  • Hall, Sharyn
  • Hampson, Bryan John
  • Harrison, David Noel
  • Jan, Mark Spike
  • Lamb, Shane Allan
  • Langbein, Katharina Josette
  • Larrigan, Daniel James
  • Lawrence, Ryan James
  • Marshall, Adam
  • Miller, Ethan Ambrose
  • Muller, Sean Russell
  • Nadovski, Blajce
  • Norris, Robert John 
  • Rosin, Zoey Lea, Miss 
  • Swayn, Shane Joseph 
  • Truss, Scott Walter
  • Taylor, Andrew
  • Upton, Andrew William
court court list
Fraser Coast Chronicle

