Hervey Bay courthouse.
Hervey Bay courthouse. Contributed
IN COURT: The 63 people to appear in Coast courts today

20th Jun 2019 7:34 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Aitcheson, Corey Allan 
  • Aitcheson, Danielle Kaitlen 
  • Bamford, David John 
  • Bell, Peter 
  • Bishop, Scott Anthony
  • Brewster, Marc Thomas
  • Briggs-Griffiths, Anthony Francis 
  • Brown, Joseph Paul 
  • Bryant, Tyrelle George 
  • Burbury, Jennifer Louise 
  • Burkett, Sophie Lee 
  • Carter, David Alan 
  • Constable, Rhys Gregory 
  • Crossing, Nicholas Glenn 
  • Danaher, Blake Anthony 
  • Delandre, Chad Nathan 
  • Evans, Joshua Paul Robert 
  • Farrington, Samuel Joseph William 
  • Gala, Juanita Alana
  • Gamble, Brendon Geoffrey
  • Gill, Zeke William
  • Gormley, Adam James
  • Hemmes, Luke
  • Hides, Kaine Lewis
  • Johnson, Beaudine Holly
  • Killeen, Michael
  • Kingham, Nerada Joan
  • Lane, Aaron Jamie
  • Lane, Michael Edward
  • Lewis, Jason Shaun
  • Logan, Steven Michael
  • Mann, Kylie Maree
  • Martin, Earl James 
  • Martin, Kevin Leslie 
  • Matouk, Jacob
  • Mccaul, Jack Anthony 
  • Mead, Kourtney Marree 
  • Ney, Brett Ian
  • Norris, Robert John
  • O'Brien, Ashley Alan 
  • Odger, Teneil Leanne
  • Overend, Rodney James
  • Pope, Ethan John
  • Powley, Heather Anne
  • Pritchard, James Dean
  • Redgen, Mark David
  • Roberts, Ronald Charles
  • Selway, Gregory Albert
  • Senior, Corina Leigh
  • Sewell, Daniel Levi 
  • Simpkin, Daniel Mark
  • Sims, Corrie-Anne Elanore
  • Smith, Corey Leigh
  • Smith, Matthew Taylor
  • Sy, Neilson
  • Thompson, Daniel James
  • Turner, Brett Ian, 
  • Ty, Jayden Diablo
  • Venaskie, James Robert Muckert 
  • Vernon-Hall, Dylan Shane
  • Warren, Jason Mark
  • Williams, Alexander
  • Zaric, Zarko 

