IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.
- Avery, Sarah Chae
- Baldwin, Jeffery Eric
- Bikker, Forrest Franc
- Birtles, Bradley Wade
- Bridgett, Hayley Maree
- Brook, Mathew Steven
- Canavan, Benjamin Michael
- Chapman, Dale John,
- Chisholm, Roderick Russell
- Churchill, Cameron Glenn
- Clarke, Dylan Jade
- Colahan, Jade Lloyd
- Cook, Bradley John
- Daniel, Jason Trevor
- Dietz, Thomas Wayne
- Ebert, Ivan Scott
- Garner, Simon Robert
- Henderson, Michael Charles
- Hera-Singh, Troy Frank
- Hill, Jeremy Kristian
- Howarth, Benjamin Dean
- La Praik, Jassin Ramos
- Law, Damien Christopher
- Lawrance, Kerrod David
- Leonard, Marlee Kurtis
- Mcdonald, Nina Marie
- Paterson, Benjamin Hugh Rabig
- Poole, Felicity Phae
- Rougvie, James John
- Sallaway, Timothy Ian
- Smart, Byron John
- Specht, Lachlan John
- Specht, Lachlan John
- Thomas, Steven Graham
- Whelan, Matthew Mark
- Hicks, Dylan John
- Lasscock, Amy Louise