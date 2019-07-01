Menu
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
Crime

IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

Jodie Callcott
by
1st Jul 2019 8:10 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

 

  • Avery, Sarah Chae
  • Baldwin, Jeffery Eric 
  • Bikker, Forrest Franc
  • Birtles, Bradley Wade
  • Bridgett, Hayley Maree 
  • Brook, Mathew Steven 
  • Canavan, Benjamin Michael 
  • Chapman, Dale John,
  • Chisholm, Roderick Russell
  • Churchill, Cameron Glenn
  • Clarke, Dylan Jade 
  • Colahan, Jade Lloyd 
  • Cook, Bradley John
  • Daniel, Jason Trevor
  • Dietz, Thomas Wayne
  • Ebert, Ivan Scott
  • Garner, Simon Robert
  • Henderson, Michael Charles
  • Hera-Singh, Troy Frank
  • Hill, Jeremy Kristian
  • Howarth, Benjamin Dean
  • La Praik, Jassin Ramos
  • Law, Damien Christopher
  • Lawrance, Kerrod David
  • Leonard, Marlee Kurtis 
  • Mcdonald, Nina Marie 
  • Paterson, Benjamin Hugh Rabig 
  • Poole, Felicity Phae
  • Rougvie, James John
  • Sallaway, Timothy Ian
  • Smart, Byron John
  • Specht, Lachlan John
  • Thomas, Steven Graham
  • Whelan, Matthew Mark
  • Hicks, Dylan John
  • Lasscock, Amy Louise

