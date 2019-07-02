Menu
Maryborough Court House. Photo: Valerie Horton/ Fraser Coast Chronicle.
News

IN COURT: The people who will front Coast courts today

2nd Jul 2019 8:09 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Fraser Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

  • Anderson, Darren Lloyd
  • Arthur, David John
  • Butler, Bryan Malcolm Royce
  • Cahill, Katherine Ann
  • Capstick, Sarah Jane
  • Coleman, Robert Neal 
  • Cook, Kody John
  • Dennison, Shaun William 
  • Ebert, Ivan Scott 
  • Gibbs, Toni-Anne Louise 
  • Huth, Kevin Christopher 
  • Lillye, John Albert,
  • Lyons, Matthew Robert 
  • Magee, Blake Neville 
  • Mcarthur, Robert Daniel
  • Mills, Daniel John, 
  • Mitchell, Angelina Jade Victoria, 
  • Morgan, Sophie Trisha Lee, 
  • Murtagh, Brett Ivan
  • Ranking, Bailey James 
  • Richards, Dean Robert 
  • Ruckert, Mario, 
  • Ryan, Ronald Arthur, 
  • Shillingford, Benjamin Raymond
  • Waldock, Damien Rodger
  • Waters, Brett Matthew
  • Watson Scully, Joshua 
  • Leonard John Cuthbert, Shane
  • Jackson, Michael Anthony
  • Perry, Kate Alicia
  • Rowley, Ashleigh Suzanne

