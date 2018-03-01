COURT: Pregnant woman bitten on face by partner

WITH her children watching on and screaming, a pregnant Maryborough woman was bitten on the face by her partner before being threatened with a knife, which the man then turned on himself, Maryborough Magistrates Court has heard.

The 28-year-old man who carried out the attack pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday, including contravening a domestic violence order, failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, a series of drug offences and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard the offences were committed over a period of time.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught drink-driving when he was riding a trail bike on his property with his three-year-old son on his lap, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said police attended after the man collided with a length of barbed wire while riding on the property with his son.

Both the man and his son suffered injuries in the incident.

The court heard the man returned a blood alcohol reading of .113%.

On another occasion, police conducted a pat down search on the man and found a used needle and syringe, which he has used to inject methamphetamine.

The police charged him with family o properly dispose of the item.

The police also found cannabis plants at the man's property and utensils used to consume the drug.

The attack on his partner happened on December 30, when he became angry when he ran out of wine.

The court heard the defendant held his partner down and bit her on the face.

She was pregnant with their child and two of her young children watched on and screamed as he attacked their mother.

When she attempted to leave, the man told her there would be a "bloodbath" if she left.

He then slashed his own arm with the knife, which required stitches, the court was told.

The court heard the man accepted the man drank "way too much alcohol that day" and that he was coming down off methamphetamine when the incident happened.

The man had also been described anti-depressants, which he wasn't taking at the time of the offence, the court heard.

Magistrate John Smith said the man's actions "wouldn't be accepted by the courts and wouldn't be accepted by the community.

"Regardless of whether you were using drugs, that's no excuse for the type of behaviour," Mr Smith said.

The man was given a head sentence of 12 months in prison, with a parole release date of May 2.

He was also fined $700 for the drink-driving offence and he was disqualified from driving for seven months.

"You're an absolute goose," Mr Smith said.