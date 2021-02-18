Court puts the brakes on learner driver doing burnouts

Police attended scene of car crash following a dangerous driving incident which landed a man in Hervey Bay Court. Photo: File/ Alistair Brightman​

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over a dangerous driving incident which left his car a burnt out wreck.

Brian Barton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to comply with the requirements of a learner license stemming from the incident.

Police Prosecutor Louese McConnell said around 5pm on December 18, 2020, Mr Barton was driving a gold Holden sedan on Maryborough Biggenden Road between Duckinwilla and Oakhurst.

"He was travelling around 100 km/h on an unsealed dirt road in a manner which sustained loss of traction while the vehicle moved back a forth across the centre of the road."

"He continued to perform these burnouts on a number of occasions … another loss of traction on that road, the vehicle veered to the left colliding with several trees on the side of the road."

"A fire began in the engine bay of the vehicle … the defendant was able to escape by climbing through the drivers side window before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Ms McConnell said police and fire crews arrived at the crash scene and several witnesses said they observed the defendant's actions, and showed police video recordings of the incident.

"He (Mr Barton) made admissions to doing 'hand brakies' while driving along the road."

Duty Lawyer Warren Hunter said the incident took place on an isolated road and Mr Barton's inexperience as a learner driver might have lead to the crash.

"The dangerous operation itself, in my submission, is at the lower end of the scale."

"He has no history … he is a young man and ask you to deal with him by way of a fine and minimum disqualification in the circumstances."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Barton's plea of guilty, lack of criminal and traffic history and the defendant's youth.

Mr Barton was fined $1200, disqualified from driving for six months and no conviction was recorded.