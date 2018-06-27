Menu
Raymond Bruce Revill leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Carlie Walker
COURT: Ray Revill appears on one count of animal cruelty

Carlie Walker
27th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
Raymond Bruce Revill leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Carlie Walker

THE former curator of Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has faced court charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Raymond Bruce Revill, 62, appeared briefly before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The matter was adjourned until August 22.

A media scrum awaited Mr Revill outside the courthouse as he left in his car.

Last month the Chronicle reported that Mr Revill would be charged over the alleged killing of a baby kangaroo at the sanctuary.

The incident was allegedly captured on CCTV.

The charge falls under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

The relevant section states that a person should not kill an animal in a way that's inhumane, causes it not to die quickly, or causes it to die in unreasonable pain.

If convicted, Mr Revill could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.

Curator Ray Revill with a now healthy 19 month old rescued dingo Pup Pup at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.
Curator Ray Revill with a now healthy 19 month old rescued dingo Pup Pup at the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary. Valerie Horton
