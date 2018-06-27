COURT: Ray Revill appears on one count of animal cruelty

Raymond Bruce Revill leaves Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Carlie Walker

THE former curator of Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has faced court charged with one count of animal cruelty.

Raymond Bruce Revill, 62, appeared briefly before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

The matter was adjourned until August 22.

A media scrum awaited Mr Revill outside the courthouse as he left in his car.

Last month the Chronicle reported that Mr Revill would be charged over the alleged killing of a baby kangaroo at the sanctuary.

The incident was allegedly captured on CCTV.

The charge falls under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

The relevant section states that a person should not kill an animal in a way that's inhumane, causes it not to die quickly, or causes it to die in unreasonable pain.

If convicted, Mr Revill could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.