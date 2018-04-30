Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bradley John Ross Walker of Kawungan leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Bradley John Ross Walker of Kawungan leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

COURT: Retail workers steals cash from customers

Annie Perets
by
30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIQUOR store worker exploited both his employer and customers by placing cash meant for purchases into his own pockets rather than the till.

Bradley John Ross Walker stole $513.80 by tactically cancelling transactions and throwing out customer receipts at the Kawungan store where he worked.

Not only was he immediately fired after being caught, but also had a criminal charge laid.

The 26-year-old pleaded in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing as a servant. Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court Walker first tested the waters by stealing $50 on February 9.

He went on to take money from a total of 11 transactions.

The court heard Walker was an employee at the store for 18 months, and often worked by himself during shifts.

After his workplace realised the crime was taking place, Walker made full admissions to his employer and then police.

"He said he was struggling with money and did it to pay bills," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He was honest."

This was Walker's first criminal offence.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Walker had since gained a job with a car rental agency.

Walker was placed on a 12-month probation order and has to repay the money he took.

No conviction was recorded.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Planned burns on Woody Island

    Planned burns on Woody Island

    Environment The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and the subsequent intensity of potential wildfires.

    • 30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Car without number plates crashes into parked vehicle

    Car without number plates crashes into parked vehicle

    Breaking Police were called to the scene about 6pm.

    STABBING FRENZY: Accused has first mention in court

    premium_icon STABBING FRENZY: Accused has first mention in court

    News He will be mentioned in court again on Monday.

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Jail put into lockdown after inmate climbs roof

    Crime He stayed on the roof for about two hours.

    Local Partners