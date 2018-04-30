COURT: Retail workers steals cash from customers

A LIQUOR store worker exploited both his employer and customers by placing cash meant for purchases into his own pockets rather than the till.



Bradley John Ross Walker stole $513.80 by tactically cancelling transactions and throwing out customer receipts at the Kawungan store where he worked.



Not only was he immediately fired after being caught, but also had a criminal charge laid.



The 26-year-old pleaded in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing as a servant. Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told the court Walker first tested the waters by stealing $50 on February 9.



He went on to take money from a total of 11 transactions.



The court heard Walker was an employee at the store for 18 months, and often worked by himself during shifts.



After his workplace realised the crime was taking place, Walker made full admissions to his employer and then police.



"He said he was struggling with money and did it to pay bills," Snr Const Edwards said.



"He was honest."



This was Walker's first criminal offence.



Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said Walker had since gained a job with a car rental agency.



Walker was placed on a 12-month probation order and has to repay the money he took.



No conviction was recorded.

