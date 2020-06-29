COURT: Roadside search leads to discovery of knife
A ROADSIDE police search turned up a knife in the backseat of a Maryborough man's car.
Tristan Alex Midson, 21, was in Nambour when he was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning.
After carrying out a licence check and breath test, the knife was discovered in the backseat of the car.
Midson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a knife in a public place when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard Midson had a history of drug offences, all involving marijuana.
Midson suffered from severe depression and anxiety and used the illegal substance to self-medicate, the court was told.
He was unemployed and receiving Centrelink benefits.
Magistrate Terry Duroux warned Midson against continuing to self-medicate, urging him to seek medical advice.
Midson was fined $450 and the knife was forfeited.
No conviction was recorded.