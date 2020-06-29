Menu
COURT: Roadside search leads to discovery of knife

Carlie Walker
29th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
A ROADSIDE police search turned up a knife in the backseat of a Maryborough man's car.

Tristan Alex Midson, 21, was in Nambour when he was stopped by police in the early hours of the morning.

After carrying out a licence check and breath test, the knife was discovered in the backseat of the car.

Midson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a knife in a public place when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Midson had a history of drug offences, all involving marijuana.

Midson suffered from severe depression and anxiety and used the illegal substance to self-medicate, the court was told.

He was unemployed and receiving Centrelink benefits.

Magistrate Terry Duroux warned Midson against continuing to self-medicate, urging him to seek medical advice.

Midson was fined $450 and the knife was forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.

