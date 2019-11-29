Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

Thousands of Queenslanders have launched a class action over the 2011 floods in Brisbane and Ipswich.

THE State Government has been found to be responsible for some of the damage of the 2011 floods.

New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Robert Beech-Jones has found in favour of a billion dollar class action brought by Maurice Blackburn lawyers on behalf of more than 6000 flood victims against the State Government, Seqwater and Sunwater.

Goodna residents have burst into tears as they listened to a judge deliver his findings.

Former Ipswich councillor Paul Tully held flood victim Frank Beaumont in his arms, as the pair called on payments to now be delivered. "He really ripped apart the dam engineers," Mr Beaumont said. "We should not ever have been flooded."

Dressed in his mud and filth stained clothes from the day of the flood, Mr Beaumont said he remembered seeing a kangaroo in the powerlines and the water above his two-storey home.

"It was just devastation," he said. "My fridge freezer was turned upside down. My property was surrounded by my possessions."

‘Well it looks like we won.. ‘we got by because of a NSW judge.’ ‘engineers can not escape condemnation ‘@7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/WzWt9JCFHF — Erin Edwards (@ErinEdwards7) 29 November 2019

The class action which began in December of 2017 claimed the dam engineers at Wivenhoe had held back too much water in the lead up to the January floods, and were forced to release large volumes when rain increased in the days before the Brisbane river peaked in the early hours of January 13.Justice Beech-Jones described the rainfall that occurred over the Wivenhoe catchment area in January as of "biblical proportions.''

