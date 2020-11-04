Menu
Crime

COURT: Search of car uncovers meth, flick knife

Carlie Walker
4th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
A SEARCH of his car uncovered four grams of meth, a pipe, scales and a flick knife.

But no convictions were recorded when Stephen Edward Muller pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing drugs, possessing items used in commission of a drug offence and possessing an unlawful weapon this week.

He also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

The court heard Muller had been employed in an administrative position, working his way up from being a casual.

But COVID-19 hit and he had lost his position.

He had experience and was confident of finding work again but convictions could go against him when it came to seeking work, his lawyer said.

The court heard Muller's relationship had broken down and he had turned to drugs because of his mental state.

Muller was fined $1500.

No convictions were recorded.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

