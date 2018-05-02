COURT: Spontaneous confession leads to conviction

A MAN who spontaneously confessed to police he had drug utensils in his home has received a $750 fine in Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Police were called to a disturbance at a Maryborough home when the items were uncovered.



Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said Daniel William Kelly, 27, suddenly declared he had a bong and grinder which were used to smoke marijuana, the court was told.



He led them to the items and was charged with possessing utensils or pipes.



Yesterday he pleaded guilty to the offence.



Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client received a disability pension after he was diagnosed with Aspergers syndrome.



He said in the past week Kelly had stopped using drugs and had attended Bridges Health and Community Care.



But Magistrate John Smith was not impressed that Kelly had only addressed the issue in the past week.



"You might be doing something constructive now, we won't know until further time has expired," he said.



Mr Smith said he was going to fine Kelly but it was his last opportunity.



"You can't just keep offending."

