COURT: Teen's 'stupid mates' slammed by magistrate

MAGISTRATE John Smith has described a teenager's decision to steal alcohol for a friend as "absolute stupidity".



Mackenzie Elliott Bolland, 19, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing, entering premises and committing an indictable offence and breaching his bail conditions.



The court heard Bolland was hoping to pursue a career in the army, but Mr Smith warned him that would be unlikely if he committed any further offences.



Glowing character references were submitted to the court and Mr Smith decided not to record convictions.



"Everyone speaks very highly of you," Mr Smith said.



The court heard Bolland had been with a group of mates at the Criterion Hotel when the incident occurred.



Mr Smith said one bad decision could have jeopardised the teen's entire future.



He described Bolland as a "worthwhile person" but said if the army or future employers had to choose between someone with criminal convictions or someone without criminal convictions, it was likely the latter would be given preference.



"You could have absolutely blown your whole future," Mr Smith said.



Wearing a suit and tie, Bolland appeared solemn as he was being sentenced.



Mr Smith told Bolland he had a good future to look forward to and to "tell your stupid mates they nearly cost you a career in the armed services."



Bolland was fined $1800 for the three offences.



He was also banned from entering the Criterion Hotel, Lounge 1868 or the Post Office Hotel for a year.

