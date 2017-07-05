26°
News

COURT: Teen's 'stupid mates' slammed by magistrate

Carlie Walker
| 5th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
A teenager has pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from a Maryborouh hotel.
A teenager has pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from a Maryborouh hotel. Tracey Joynson

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAGISTRATE John Smith has described a teenager's decision to steal alcohol for a friend as "absolute stupidity".

Mackenzie Elliott Bolland, 19, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing, entering premises and committing an indictable offence and breaching his bail conditions.

The court heard Bolland was hoping to pursue a career in the army, but Mr Smith warned him that would be unlikely if he committed any further offences.

Glowing character references were submitted to the court and Mr Smith decided not to record convictions.

"Everyone speaks very highly of you," Mr Smith said.

The court heard Bolland had been with a group of mates at the Criterion Hotel when the incident occurred.

Mr Smith said one bad decision could have jeopardised the teen's entire future.

He described Bolland as a "worthwhile person" but said if the army or future employers had to choose between someone with criminal convictions or someone without criminal convictions, it was likely the latter would be given preference.

"You could have absolutely blown your whole future," Mr Smith said.

Wearing a suit and tie, Bolland appeared solemn as he was being sentenced.

Mr Smith told Bolland he had a good future to look forward to and to "tell your stupid mates they nearly cost you a career in the armed services."

Bolland was fined $1800 for the three offences.

He was also banned from entering the Criterion Hotel, Lounge 1868 or the Post Office Hotel for a year.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccourt maryborough court teenage

Should there be a marijuana farm on the Fraser Coast?

Should there be a marijuana farm on the Fraser Coast?

Producing medicinal marijuana was legalised last year but a local producer has not yet been established.

Let's follow Sunshine Coast and grow medicinal marijuana

Close-up of four medical marijuana prescription containers. One opened container is in the foreground with cannabis bud falling out.

It is a no-brainer to know industry bring jobs.

Expect traffic, road closure, during the Junior State Cup

Queensland Touch Football 2016 Junior State Cup. U/10 girls Hervey Bay V. Dalby. Lanee Nolan (Dalby).

How traffic will be affected by the Junior State Cup.

Talk to the people directly, Mr Pitt

CASHLESS CARD: P Hodge writes about the need for Hinkler MP Keith Pitt to arrange to talk to the community at a more convenient time regarding the proposed Cashless Card.

I think we deserve better than that.

Local Partners

Local mates go overboard with splashes of colour

Local children got creative last week with the Float Your Boat pirate ship workshop held at at Gataker's Art Space in Maryborough.

Finding meaning by helping others

Ross Hamilton with his belated 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award nomination.

Bay's Ross Hamilton has been recognised for his volunteer work

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 x Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!