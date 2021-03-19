Court told of intimate texts, love heart emojis as DV trial continues

Matthew Leigh Cooke pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation, assault and wilful damage as his trial began in Hervey Bay District Court earlier this week.

Intimate messages and texts with love heart emojis have formed part of a man’s defence after he was accused of domestic violence by his former partner.

The court has heard testimony from his former partner, Alexis Lang, who accused him of being violent against her, including grabbing her by the throat, on a number of occasions.

In prerecorded testimony, Ms Lang described the relationship as mentally, physically and emotionally abusive before going on to describe the alleged incidents in which she claims Mr Cooke attacked her.



In cross examination by a defence barrister, Ms Lang was shown texts messages between herself and Mr Cooke that included a discussion about lingerie and what she would wear when he came to visit her in Sydney.

During the text the then-couple also sent love heart emojis to each other.

The intimate discussions were at times interrupted by arguments over money and by Ms Lang asking Mr Cooke where he had been and who he had been with.

At one point during the cross examination, Ms Lang became tearful, saying Mr Cooke made her feel “like I was insane”.

“I felt like nothing,” she said.

Alone in Sydney with no family, she had clung to her relationship with Mr Cooke, she said.

Ms Lang was asked if she had asked friends to check up on Mr Cooke and she replied that they just told her and that he kept similar tabs on what she was doing.

It was put to her during the cross examination that she was “increasingly upset that he had resumed a relationship with another woman,” to which she responded “of course I was upset”.

There had been a rumour that Mr Cooke and the woman were going to have more children, the court was told.

The defence barrister suggested it was at this point Ms Lang had reconnected with police to go ahead with assault allegations.

But Ms Lang said she had been contacted by the police regarding the abuse allegations while she was in Sydney and had returned to Hervey Bay to see her family.

The defence barrister suggested to Ms Lang that she had been the primary instigator of the altercations with Mr Cooke and his actions had been to restrain her, but she rejected that.

The final altercation had involved a confrontation between Ms Lang and Mr Cooke’s new partner.

Mr Cooke had intervened in the altercation and had restrained Ms Lang.

But the incident allegedly went beyond restraint, Ms Lang said, when she said he smashed her head into the pavement.

The court was shown photos, alleged to be of the injuries to her face that were inflicted during the incident.

The trial will continue on Friday.

If you need help phone 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

