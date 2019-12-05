Court told what led to SANFL star’s 3am bashing

TWO brothers charged with assaulting SANFL star Grant Fielke have been barred from their sports club by a magistrate, after police revealed what allegedly led to the late-night bashing.

Brodie Nicholas Barker, 26, of Gawler South, and Riley Thomas Barker, 29, of Gawler East, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They are charged with one aggravated count each of assault causing harm over the incident outside Fielke's Hewett family home, near Gawler, about 3am on September 22.

Magistrate Yoong Fee Chin on Thursday heard a police application to ban the brothers from attending South Gawler Football Club, where they and Fielke are members.

But lawyers for the brothers argued that bail agreements already prohibited contact with Fielke and his family and that excluding them from the club was an unnecessary punishment.

Grant Fielke in 2016. Picture: Stephen Laffer

Police prosecutor Sergeant Trevor Orchard said Fielke and the brothers had attended the South Gawler Football Club senior presentation night in the hours before the attack.

"During the course of that night, there was a discussion between the brothers and (Fielke's son) Callum Fielke in relation to some rumours circulating around the sports club," he said.

Bvt-Sgt Orchard said a witness later reported Brodie Barker and Grant Fielke grabbing each other's shirt before Brodie Barker punched Fielke on the chin.

He said Fielke then retaliated and hit Brodie Barker three or four times in the mouth. The pair was separated and Brodie Barker sought out his brother.

The court heard Fielke and the brothers left the club but came face to face again later that night when Riley Barker called the Fielkes.

"The tenor of the conversation is the brothers are outside the house and they wanted to sort things out and if Fielke didn't do so they would come inside the house," Bvt-Sgt Orchard said.

"Fielke and his son are speaking to Riley asking them to leave at which point Brodie Barker … comes in from the side and strikes Fielke to the face in what is described as a king-hit."

Sgt Orchard said Fielke fell to the ground in pain and sought medical treatment. He sustained a fractured face and required four hours of surgery and seven plates.

Brodie Barker, with his brother Riley Barker in the background, outside Elizabeth Magistrates Court after their first appearance. Picture: Brenton Edwards/AAP

Casey Isaacs, for Brodie Barker, said his client was not arrested until October 14 and there had been no incidents since that time.

Mr Isaacs said Brodie Barker had been part of the South Gawler Cricket Club for a significant period of time as a player, executive member, treasurer and sponsor.

"It seems there's a knee-jerk reaction to make this application at the request of (Fielke) off the back of having no issues," he said.

Mr Isaacs said it had been initially suggested the incident was a home invasion - but that this was not the case.

"The brothers have been involved in the club for a significant period of time. They should not be penalised for a matter where they have the presumption of innocence," he said.

Andrew Graham, for Riley Barker, said his client had played footy and cricket at the club since his childhood.

"He's a member of the executive committee of the cricket club and, at the moment, he's a trained electrician and he's helping out with his skills doing some capital work," he said.

Mr Graham said his client was aware of his bail conditions and had not contacted the Fielke family since the incident.

He described the phone call as "rank hearsay", adding that no statement had been provided from the person who heard the conversation.

Mr Chin granted the police application, saying the allegations were serious and concerns expressed by Fielke should be given credence.

He ordered the brothers to not attend South Gawler Football Club for the duration of their bail agreements.

The brothers were remanded on continuing bail to face court in January next year.