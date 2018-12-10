Menu
Brodie Conlan, 23, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to wilful damage. Annie Perets
Crime

COURT TRENDS: Window smashing is 'in' among offenders

Annie Perets
by
10th Dec 2018 4:48 PM
WHEN he looks back at his life, Brodie Conlan will no doubt cringe at the time he drunkenly broke the window of an iconic fish and chips shop.  

The 23-year-old smashed the front window of Maddigan's Seafood on a night out on September 1 by kicking and punching at it.   In court, he described it to have been a "stupid mistake".  

He has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to wilful damage.  

The court heard he was so drunk at the time, that he has no recollection of the crime.  

Conlan was convicted and fined $900. He was condemned by Magistrate Ross Woodford, who expressed outrage at drunk people who cause destruction to the community.  

Visibly remorseful, the Dundowran man apologised for his actions when approached by the Chronicle outside court for comment.   

He's not the first to have appeared in local media for vandalising esplanade businesses while drunk - and unfortunately most likely not the last.

Just last week, the Chronicle reported on 19-year-old Alex Williams who smashed the window of the Torquay post office.  

Williams, who was fined $750 and ordered to pay re-institution after pleading guilty, nearly bled to death from the injuries he sustained from the punch.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

